Delhi: FIR against two IB officers for ‘cheating’ man of Rs 17 lakh

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against two Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers who allegedly cheated a man on the pretext of providing him a job in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Police said the complainant, Pardeep Kumar, alleged that the officers, Pramod Kumar and Mahinder Gusain, cheated him of Rs 17 lakh. Pardeep lives in UP’s Gautam Budh Nagar and works at his father’s store. Police said they are investigating the matter.

In the FIR registered on September 14 at North Avenue police station under sections of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, Pardeep alleged that Pramod “lured” him with a job in the ministry for which he had to pay the money in 2014.

“He (Pramod) claimed that some vacancies were notified by the postal department of the Home Ministry for which I was eligible, being a postgraduate. He told me it would require Rs 17 lakh, partially as a kind of fee towards training and partially to be paid to a senior official in the Home Ministry for processing my application. Thinking there was nothing wrong or suspicious, I went ahead with it,” the FIR read.

After he made the payment, the complainant received several appointment letters and other forms from the Home Ministry. However, he later found that the job didn’t exist and contacted Pramod to return the money, it is alleged.

The accused allegedly told Pardeep that he is an IB officer and will get his work done with the help of another officer, Gusain, who is posted as a security assistant with the MHA.

Pardeep claimed he later found that Pramod cheated other persons as well. “When I asked him for my money, he refused and threatened to use his influence in the IB and get me implicated in a false case,” reads the FIR.

Police sources said the two accused are security personnel at IB. Pardeep also alleged that the duo forged medical reports and appointment letters to show him that he got a job as a dak rider in IB. It was only in 2020, when the complainant and his lawyer filed an RTI, that they came to know that all documents were forged and there is no such post.

The complainant and Pramod hail from the same village.