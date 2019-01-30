Delhi: FIR against shelter home officials after inmate alleges assault

Following a surprise visit by a three-member team of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to a shelter home for women in Dwarka on January 23, an FIR was filed against the shelter home officials after an inmate alleged she was molested and physically assaulted by them.

“An FIR against three female officials and two male officials of the shelter home was registered. No arrests have been made so far as we are investigating the matter and verifying the claims of the woman,” said a police officer.

DCW member Promila Gupta, who had led the team, said that the inmate had been at the shelter home for a year-and-a-half after she was “rendered homeless when her husband abandoned her”.

“The woman kept saying she wanted to leave the home. She alleged that chilli powder and salt were inserted in her private parts, she was undressed in front of male officials, and that on some occasions, boiling water was poured on her,” said Gupta.

The DCW claimed that several discrepancies were found at the home, including about the number of inmates residing there. “The register maintains a record of nine women, while there were close to 20 women living there. Other women didn’t complain of molestation or physical assault, but they did say that they are made to do all domestic chores at the home. We noticed that their staff strength was poor — one guard, a man who handles legal work, and a home mother,” said Gupta.

After the FIR was filed, the woman was produced before a magistrate. She has been shifted to another shelter home.

The DCW claimed that in the past, too, four minor girls were rescued from the same house. “The home’s licence should be cancelled,” said DCW Chief Swati Maliwal.