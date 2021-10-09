Delhi: FIR against Ramlila committee for violating Covid-19 norms

The Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Luv Kush Ramlila Committee for allegedly violating Covid norms, officials said on Saturday.

A challan was issued to the organisers under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC at Ramlila ground on Friday evening, the police added.

“Our team was deployed at Red Fort to see security arrangements and check for DDMA guidelines. During the time of checking, our staff found that a few guests weren’t following social distancing and weren’t wearing masks. A challan was issued and organisers were told to control the situation,” said the officer

The matter was reported at Kotwali police station and police said they will tighten security arrangements at Ramlila to avoid such cases and may take further legal action.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said the police issued a challan and spoke to organisers who promised to comply with the DDMA guidelines and follow Covid-19 norms.

A member of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee said, “The police told us that many guests weren’t wearing masks. The Ramlila will go on till October 16 and we don’t want public to risk their health. Our volunteers check everyone for masks. We will continue doing that. Some people can violate these norms. We have already placed seats at a distance and will co-operate with the police.”