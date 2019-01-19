Delhi: FIR against playschool owners for duping investors

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has registered a case against the owners, developers and branch heads of playschool chain Mother’s Pride for allegedly duping investors, police said.

Advertising

The chairperson of Mother’s Pride Sudha Gupta, distancing the institution’s central leadership from the allegations, said: “We have a lot of franchisees and we will look into it to see if any such thing happened in any of them. We will settle the matter at that level.”

The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Satbir Singh, along with 12 others, who alleged that the accused duped them by inducing them to invest their money in lieu of good returns, but that never materialised, police said.

According to the FIR, in which the complainant said that they were duped by the directors, owners, branch heads, teachers and other staff members of Mother’s Pride after they induced them to “invest in different schemes which offered good investment for fee concessions and fee waivers”.

The FIR added:“Accused took Rs 4 crore 15 lakh from all of us… Now they are refusing to keep their promises and refusing to return our money. We all have submitted a request to them to refund the money but due to failure to keep the promise we are all complaining and pleading with you to help us recover our money,” the FIR read.

Advertising

The complainants have also submitted documents related to payment made to the accused persons and institutions, the FIR read.