Delhi: FIR against man posing as PM Modi’s spiritual guru

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against one Pulkit Maharaj for allegedly seeking favours by posing as the Prime Minister’s “spiritual guru”. No arrest has been made so far, though police said they will summon him for questioning. A senior officer said the incident came to light after an assistant director posted with the PMO approached Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik.

“In his complaint dated July 20, he told police that Acharya Pulkit Maharaj alias Pulkit Mishra was posing as the PM’s spiritual guru,” the officer said.

The incident came to light after the PMO recently discovered that a fraudulent letter was issued to the District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur in the name of a person claiming to be the secretary, Ministry of Arts and Culture, seeking security and accommodation for Pulkit.

The PMO official alleged in his complaint that this was a case of misusing the PM’s name, and requested Patnaik to investigate. “The matter was forwarded to the special operation squad of the Crime Branch. Police substantiated the allegations and an FIR was lodged,” the officer said. A team led by inspector Satyawan Lathwal has started the probe.

