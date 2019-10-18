Delhi: FIR against ex-cricketer Manoj Prabhakar for ‘house trespass’

An FIR has been registered against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, his family and one other man for alleged house-trespass, cheating and forgery Tuesday. Police said a woman, Sandhya Sharma Pandit, filed a complaint against them for criminal trespass in her second-floor flat in Sarvpriya Vihar, Malviya Nagar.

Prabhakar, who lives with his family on the first floor in the apartment, denied the allegations: “I’ve never met the complainant. If she comes in front of me, she wouldn’t even recognise me. People come and go in this building. Why will I barge into someone else’s property? This is a ploy to defame me.”

In her complaint, the woman, who lives in London, alleged, “The accused persons gained access to my house by producing fake documents; they have illegally rented it to someone else. They have robbed the house since many valuables are missing.”

Pandit said she lived in the house till 2006, and the house is registered under her name after her husband’s death. After 2006, Pandit’s sister lived in the house for four years, followed by a family friend who stayed till 2018.

“This year, our friend and his brother lived on and off in the apartment… In September, I discovered that an unknown man has been living inside my house for the last three months. I was suspicious of Prabhakar and his family, since there’s a common staircase for our houses from the ground floor,” she alleged.

The woman also alleged that it was her neighbours who told her that Prabhakar and his family, along with a man named Sanjeev Goel, illegally gained access to the house and rented it to a stranger. She also alleged that when she tried to raise the issue, she was threatened and the accused demanded Rs 1.5 crore from her.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We have registered a case against Prabhakar, his family and Goel under IPC sections 420, 448, 467, 468, 471, 120 B and 34. We are investigating the matter and questioning the suspects.”

Police said one of the accused, Goel, had produced fake documents of the woman’s apartment and encroached the house.