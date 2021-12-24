Delhi: Court orders FIR against cops for setting pitbull on family’s pet dog

A court ordered an FIR against senior police officials after the family of a man accused in a robbery case alleged that a group of policemen barged into their home and unleashed a pitbull on their pet dog, which died of injuries.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Babru Bhan, in his order passed on Wednesday, said the allegations were not “bald and baseless”.

The court said it was “conscious of the fact that police have to perform their task under extremely difficult circumstances”.

It, however, observed that “… if police resort to violence to apprehend the accused and adopt custodial atrocities to gather evidence, they are accountable for violation of fundamental rights as law nowhere permits custodial atrocities for the purpose of collection of evidence”.

The court ordered registration of FIR against SHO Inspector Arvind Kumar, SI Nimesh, ASI Neeraj Rana and constables Sunny, Arun, Vineet and other erring officials for offences under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), among others.

The JCP concerned has been asked to carry out a fair probe.

The alleged incident took place on December 7. The family alleged that police personnel came to their house with a pitbull and unleashed the dog on their pet because it barked at them. A video was uploaded online that purportedly shows a woman pleading and the personnel hurling abuses.

The matter came to light when the robbery accused was produced before a duty magistrate two days later. He alleged before the court that he was beaten up in police custody.