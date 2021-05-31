Delhi: FIR against AAP councillor for allegedly assaulting woman party worker

The complaint has been lodged against Aam Aadmi Party councillor from Matiala ward, Ramesh Matiala.

The Delhi police have registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from Matiala ward, Ramesh Matiala, for allegedly misbehaving with a party worker and assaulting her.

The police will be calling the woman in the coming days to record her statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC before making any arrests.

DCP (Dwarka district) Santosh Kumar Meena told The Indian Express that they have lodged an FIR under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 506 (threatening) of the Indian Penal Code at Bindapur police station. “We had received a complaint from their party worker and have also conducted an enquiry before lodging the FIR. Further investigation is underway to ascertain what exactly happened,” he added.

Police said that according to the victim, the incident took place on May 28 when the councillor called two women party workers and directed them to slap her in front of him. “The woman told the police that she had organised an RT-PCR testing camp with the help of the Delhi government in Matiala. She claimed that the councillor objected to the presence of her banner and was not happy that the camp was organised by her,” a senior police officer informed.

When contacted, Ramesh Matiala said, “I am not aware about any complaint or FIR. I will comment only after I see this complaint myself.”