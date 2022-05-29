Delhi finance department asks all principal secretaries, department heads to submit report on govt’s fiscal stress

The finance department of Delhi has asked all principal secretaries, secretaries, and heads of all departments to furnish a detailed assessment of the fiscal stress and risk of the government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The departments have also been given a set of questionnaires to compile the detailed report. The last date to submit the report is June 3.

According to senior officials, the finance department has written a letter to all the departments following the order of the central government. “The letter was issued earlier in the first week of this month and the report was sought by May 11. The questionnaire was received from the Department of Economic and Policy Research as the RBI governor wants a detailed assessment of the fiscal stress and risk of different states and UTs,” read the letter issued by the Delhi finance department.

Officials said that the department has not submitted the report yet, so the state resource division of the finance department has again directed the departments to submit the detailed compiled information latest by June 3 on a priority basis.

Following the Centre’s order, the Delhi finance department has also asked all its department to furnish details on the amount of subsidy given by the government on food, power, agriculture and others from 2019-2020 to 2022-23, the number of time it faced natural disaster and the approximate cost incurred by the state due to it and if any guarantees extended by the government realised/invoked in the last five years and what is the approximate value of guarantees realise.

They have also been asked to furnish details on whether it has rescued any troubled financial institutions, municipal corporations, and non-fiscal companies in the last five years. The departments will also have to submit the details about the number of employees working in the age group of 50 to 55 and 55-60 years old (cadre wise) for the assessment of the pension burden in the next 10 years.