Delhi: Final exams for students of classes 9 and 11 cancelled, says Sisodia

All final exams for classes 9 and 11 in Delhi schools, which were postponed due to the complete closure of schools in April, have now been cancelled, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced Thursday.

To help schools — private, government and government-aided — promote these students, who have been in an uncertain position since April, Sisodia announced a range of directions on the basis of which schools can evaluate their students and promote them to class 10 and 12.

Schools in the city had been conducting their final exams for students of classes 9 and 11 in the physical mode when the government declared a complete closure of all schools in early April because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city. Most private schools had completed their exams, but government school students’ exams — which had not yet begun — were postponed indefinitely.

“The class 9 and 11 exams, which had been postponed on April 11, have now been cancelled. Private schools which have completed their mid-term and annual exams can declare their exam results and promote students based on that. In schools, where only the mid-term exams have been conducted, schools may use the mid-term exam marks to declare class 9 and 11 results. Where some mid-term papers were conducted but not others, students’ results will be declared on the basis of the two subjects in which they performed the best,” he said. Using the alternate means, government schools have been asked to declare their results on June 22.

“There are some students who may have written only one paper or no mid-term exams, and some who didn’t pass the mid-term exams. All these children will be given the chance to write exams but not physically. This will be through re-assessment project and assignment for which detailed guidelines will be issued,” he added.

Sisodia also announced that the online registration for admission to Delhi government schools for classes 6 to 9 will begin tomorrow. The registration process will continue till June 30 and the admission lists will be prepared by July 14. For those left behind in this round, another round of registrations will begin on July 23.