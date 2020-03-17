Delhi: Fight over property leaves brothers dead

Police said the family wasn’t aware of the fight or firing until neighbours informed them. (Representational Image) Police said the family wasn’t aware of the fight or firing until neighbours informed them. (Representational Image)

Two brothers allegedly killed each other over a property dispute in North Delhi’s Civil Lines Sunday night, police said.

Police identified the victims as Rahul Nagar (35) and his younger brother Tanuj Nagar (24). While Rahul lived in Timarpur with his wife and children, Tanuj lived with their parents and two other siblings at the DDA flats near Civil Lines.

At 12.09 am Sunday, Rahul was returning home when Tanuj stopped him on the road. DCP (North) Monika Bharadwaj said CCTV of the incident has been recovered. “There were no eyewitnesses to the incident. Looking at the footage, we suspect Tanuj first fired at Rahul, who then grabbed the pistol. The brothers got into a scuffle and the gun went off, with a bullet accidentally hitting Tanuj in the chest. Rahul then tried to escape but fell on the road. Tanuj followed him and fired at him again. After some time, Tanuj also fell down due to the bullet injury,” said the DCP.

Police said the family wasn’t aware of the fight or firing until neighbours informed them. The men were rushed to different hospitals and were declared dead on arrival. A case of murder was registered at Civil Lines police station.

The post mortem was conducted at Sabji Mandi mortuary Monday. Though police said the brothers had fought over property, the family denied this. Police have recovered the weapon, which they say belonged to Tanuj.

Their father, Nandram, who works at the Tis Hazari court, claimed the brothers didn’t fight over property and police must find the people who “killed them”.

Police claimed Tanuj was upset as Rahul was planning to shift to the Civil Lines residence and he wanted the house to be in his name. Police sources said a court hearing on the dispute was to take place this week.

While Rahul worked at Saket court, Tanuj was unemployed.

