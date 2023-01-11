Fight over Instagram comments lands 8 teens in police net

Three minor boys sustained stab injuries after a physical scuffle between two groups over posting abusive comments on social media in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

The police received a PCR call regarding the incident Tuesday, following which a team reached the spot and admitted the three injured boys to a hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said there was a quarrel between two groups of young boys, mostly minors, on the issue of posting abusive comments on each other on Instagram.

The police launched a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and apprehended eight boys. The DCP added: “No communal angle has been found in the incident”.