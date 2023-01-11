scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Fight over Instagram comments lands 8 teens in police net

Three teenagers sustained stab injuries in the incident which happened Tuesday in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

man hold instagram app on phoneThree minor boys sustained stab injuries after a physical scuffle between two groups over posting abusive comments on Instagram. (Representational image via Unsplash)
Three minor boys sustained stab injuries after a physical scuffle between two groups over posting abusive comments on social media in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

The police received a PCR call regarding the incident Tuesday, following which a team reached the spot and admitted the three injured boys to a hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said there was a quarrel between two groups of young boys, mostly minors, on the issue of posting abusive comments on each other on Instagram.

The police launched a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and apprehended eight boys. The DCP added: “No communal angle has been found in the incident”.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 10:37 IST
