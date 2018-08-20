Delhi: Fight over directions turns fatal

The incident took place at around 2.45 am when Rahul (29) came to meet his cousin Navin (28) in Vijay Vihar, said a senior police officer. (Representational) The incident took place at around 2.45 am when Rahul (29) came to meet his cousin Navin (28) in Vijay Vihar, said a senior police officer. (Representational)

A 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death, while another man received serious injuries in outer Delhi’s Vijay Vihar late Saturday night. According to police, four persons, including a juvenile, allegedly got into a fight with the victims over directions to a cigarette shop. Police arrested the three accused— Nitin, Praveen and Ravi — and apprehended the juvenile Sunday.

The incident took place at around 2.45 am when Rahul (29) came to meet his cousin Navin (28) in Vijay Vihar, said a senior police officer.

“At around 2.30 am, they came out from their home to smoke. They were looking for a cigarette shop when they spotted the four accused, and asked them for directions. The accused were allegedly in an inebriated condition and got into a heated argument with the duo, following which Praveen whipped out a knife and stabbed Rahul and Navin,” said police.

According to police, the juvenile started abusing the victims following which they got into a heated argument. “Praveen whipped out a knife and stabbed Rahul several times, and as his cousin, Navin, tried to intervene, they stabbed him as well. Soon after the attack, the accused fled from the spot. Passersby took them to a hospital where Rahul was declared brought dead. On the basis of Navin’s complaint, an FIR was registered and police had arrested the accused after conducting a raid,” the officer said, adding that they have recovered a knife from their possession.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App