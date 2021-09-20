Delhi: Fifteen government schools to get health clinics in pilot project

Clinics with physical and mental health services for its students will come up, on a pilot basis in 15 Delhi government schools from October.

These ‘school health clinics’ are supposed to be along the lines of the Delhi government’s flagship mohalla clinics but will be used exclusively by the students and will be operational during school hours.

“The Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics provide easily accessible world-class primary healthcare facilities, including diagnosis, treatment and prevention, for free, to people at large. The departments of health and education are coming together to synergise and expand their horizons to provide physical and mental health services to children through School Health Clinics…” read order by the education department to the schools.

Like the newer mohalla clinics introduced by the government, these too will operate from portacabins installed in the school premises. They will be staffed by a doctor, nurse, public health specialist, and psychologist.