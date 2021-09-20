scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
Delhi: Fifteen government schools to get health clinics in pilot project

These ‘school health clinics’ are supposed to be along the lines of the Delhi government’s flagship mohalla clinics but will be used exclusively by the students and will be operational during school hours.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 20, 2021 10:02:34 am
Delhi rains, delhi weather, delhi news, delhi live news, delhi live news updates, delhi covid news, delhi covid cases, delhi deaths, delhi corona news, delhi covid latest news, delhi weather news, delhi weather updates, delhi weather todayAt a school in Delhi (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

Clinics with physical and mental health services for its students will come up, on a pilot basis in 15 Delhi government schools from October.

“The Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics provide easily accessible world-class primary healthcare facilities, including diagnosis, treatment and prevention, for free, to people at large. The departments of health and education are coming together to synergise and expand their horizons to provide physical and mental health services to children through School Health Clinics…” read order by the education department to the schools.

Like the newer mohalla clinics introduced by the government, these too will operate from portacabins installed in the school premises. They will be staffed by a doctor, nurse, public health specialist, and psychologist.

