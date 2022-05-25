After fewer admissions last year, many private school seats being carried over for admissions in next grade

With a large number of entry-level seats in private schools in Delhi remaining vacant after the 2021 admissions, they will now be carried forward to the next grade for admissions in the current academic year.

In the 2021 admissions cycle, schools across the city—particularly low-cost budget private schools—were hit by a drop in new admissions in their open seats due to the economic distress caused due to the pandemic. Because of this, the process of admissions for the 25% seats reserved for EWS/DG and CWSN students had also been disrupted with widespread complaints of children allotted these seats being turned away by schools on the grounds of low open admissions.

The Directorate of Education has now notified that the seats in entry-level classes which remained vacant in 2021-2022 will be carried forward to the next grade in the current academic session for admissions now.

In some schools, these are the majority of their seats. For instance, the entry-level class at White Leaf Public School in Bawana is nursery with 120 open seats. Of these, only 19 were filled so 101 seats are being carried over. In Vidya Jain Public School in Rohini, 36 of the 45 seats in nursery are being carried over. Similarly, at Ambrosia Public School in Mahipalpur, 52 of 53 seats in KG are being carried over.