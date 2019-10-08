Delhi: Feedback sought on odd-even exemptions

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the transport department to tell him who should be granted exemptions under the third phase of the odd-even scheme, which will be enforced between November 4 and 15 in the capital. The department has to reply in three days.

Kejriwal has sought the department’s views on whether two-wheelers and women drivers will be exempted from following the restriction, like they were the previous two times in 2016.

“The question of which segments of vehicle drivers should be exempt from the alternate day bar on odd and even number plate registered vehicles is being discussed. In light of the varied views on this matter among the public as well as the departments concerned, the CM has sought clarity from the transport department well in advance,” a government statement said.

Sources said the government is keen on exempting both groups from the scheme as complementary public transport to accommodate the extra load is still missing.

The CM has also asked the department to look at the provision to exempt CNG vehicles.