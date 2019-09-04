Delhi: Feared lynching, say two held for driving into crowd

A day after a video of a car being driven rashly into a crowd in North West Delhi’s Model Town surfaced online, police arrested two web designers Tuesday. Police said that during questioning, the accused, Arun Kumar (26) and Pradeep (23), claimed they did not stop the vehicle as they feared lynching by the mob.

The purported video, shot Sunday night, shows a black Hyundai Verna speeding through a crowd and later reversing at high speed, as people shout at the driver, at Old Gupta Colony. Police said the car, registered in Kumar’s name, has been impounded.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said, “Several CCTVs of the locality were checked and in one of the cameras, the registration number of the car could be identified. We used technical surveillance and local sources to arrest the accused and trace the vehicle.”