Delhi: Father-son raped girl adopted by family, held

A 37-year-old man and his father have been arrested from the Southwestern range for allegedly raping a minor girl they had adopted two years ago. According to police, the girl, who is under 10 years old, was adopted by her biological mother’s sister, as she did not have children.

“Last year, the aunt died. Since then, her husband was looking after the girl along with his father, who is in his 50s. The girl has alleged that the 37-year-old started raping her on December 20 last year. A few days later, the older man also allegedly raped her,” a senior police officer said.

The duo were arrested after the girl informed her biological parents, who lodged a complaint, added police.

An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and the two men were produced before a Delhi court Monday. They have been sent to 14-day judicial custody, police said.

The girl also alleged that they beat her up when she objected and threatened to kill her parents and her three siblings.

“Sometimes, the accused did not give her food and kept her confined… They did not allow her to talk to her parents or anybody else,” police added.

The incident came to light when the girl’s mother insisted on meeting her and taking her home. “The girl told them about her ordeal and they approached police… Her medical examination confirmed rape,” police said.