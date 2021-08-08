Delhi: Father-son duo among three arrested for car-financing fraud

One of the accused Vijender Rana was previously involved in murder and kidnapping cases in Haryana and was in jail for 14 years.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch have arrested three men, including a father-son duo, for allegedly financing vehicles from different banks and fraudulently selling them to people after submitting forged no-objection certificates (NOCs) to the transport authorities and getting clearances from them.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said the accused have been identified as Rajeev Kumar (34), Vijender Rana (51) and his son Vaibhav Rana (21). “We arrested them after we received a complaint from the K G Marg branch of Axis bank that two cars — a Honda City and Honda Amaze —were financed by someone called Tejaviti, who later turned out to be a dummy applicant. They then found that the hypothecation of the bank was removed from the registration certificate of both the vehicles after making false representations and on the basis of the forged documents submitted at the RTO. We then registered an FIR of cheating, forgery at the Crime Branch police station,” he said.

Also Read | Delhi: MBA student arrested for stealing car from Connaught Place

After their arrest, Biswal said they recovered seven cars from their possession. “During questioning, the accused told the police that they used to get the vehicles on finance with the help of dummy applicants and later submitted a false NOC from the bank to the concerned transport authority. They later removed the hypothecation of the bank from the registration certificate and after clearing the vehicles, they were selling them through different dealers,” Biswal added.

Biswal said the accused Vijender Rana was previously involved in murder and kidnapping cases in Haryana and was in jail for 14 years.