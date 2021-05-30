Delhi: Father-in-law of Additional Sessions Judge dies after fire breaks out in Saket house

While other members of the family were evacuated in time, the old man died due to the smoke.

An 83-year-old man died after a fire broke out inside a judge’s house in South Delhi’s Saket on Saturday evening. Police said the deceased, Ashok Talwar, was the father-in-law of Additional Sessions Judge Pooja Talwar. The judge and her family live in an apartment at Saket Court Resident Complex.

While other members of the family were evacuated in time, the old man died due to the smoke.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Chief said they received a call around 5.23 am about the incident.

“The fire started from a storeroom and later spread to the other rooms. Our team rushed with seven fire tenders and evacuated five persons from the house but the old man died” said Garg.

Police said no case has been registered yet, they are conducting an inquiry.

“Fire was doused with the help of firefighters and local police team. Officials from DDMA, IGL and BSES were also at the spot. The family was trapped inside the house due to the smoke but were rescued in time. The old man was found unconscious and rushed to Max hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.