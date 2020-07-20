Delhi: Father dies of Covid, sons donate plasma

Riazuddin with his children (from left) Ansab, Baqar and Sadiq. Riazuddin with his children (from left) Ansab, Baqar and Sadiq.

After riots broke out in Northeast Delhi in February, 58-year-old Riazuddin had started a food distribution service from his home in North Ghonda. Riot-affected families could simply knock on his door for essential food items. The school principal of an MCD School in Brijpuri, Riazuddin was known for his social work, but his efforts would amplify in the time of a crisis. Covid-19 claimed Riazuddin’s life last month. On Saturday, his son Baqar Riyaz (19) donated plasma with the same thought for “humanity”.

A medical student, Baqar lives with his three siblings. “Social work came naturally to him, and he would always do it with his own money. When the Covid situation worsened, he went out to the streets to help people out,” he said.

According to Baqar, Riazuddin provided milk to 210 families every day for two months and spent approximately 4 lakh in relief work. “Even though all of us took every precaution, my dad began feeling feverish and weak on Eid. We got his samples tested from GTB hospital, but result did not come for five days. We took him to AIIMS after his condition deteriorated, where his result came positive in a day. A day later the entire family tested positive. But we were asymptomatic and in home isolation,” said Baqar.

On June 24, Riazuddin suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. Dr RS Rautela, MS of GTB Hospital, said, “I am unaware of any cases that came earlier since I joined recently. It would be unfair to comment.”

“My father always believed in humanity and helping people. My brother also donated plasma. I am sure he will be happy to see if this saves someone’s life,” said Baqar, holding back a tear.

