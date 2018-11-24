Delhi: Fatal crash ends dream of ambitious doctors

Teary-eyed and unusually quiet, a group of 40 aspiring doctors — with stethoscopes around their necks and bags full of books — waited for two bodies outside the Sushrut Trauma Centre in Civil Lines on Friday afternoon. Chandra Shekhar (20) and Satya Vijay (23), who died in the crash, were both pursuing MBBS from Hindu Rao Medical College.

“Vijay loved bikes and owned one. The night before, Shekhar called to say they were going to check out the Signature Bridge in the morning and asked if I would join them. I refused. Who knew this would happen?” their friend Gaya Shankar (21) said. Shekhar grew up in Delhi and was the youngest of three siblings. His father is an MCD teacher and the family lives in Khanpur. Outside the hospital, his two brothers remained inconsolable. He finished his high school from Kota, where he prepared for his medical entrance.

Chahat Saini (20), his friend from Kota, said, “He was popular in the coaching class and excelled at exams. It’s heartbreaking to see him not being able to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor.”Vijay hailed from Ranchi and the two had recently moved in as room-mates. A police officer, “Their bike skidded into a divider on Signature Bridge, hurtling them 25 feet down from the bridge. Due to the high speed and the momentum of impact, both died on the spot.”