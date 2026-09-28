Delhi’s fat dogs are bringing strangers together, one vote at a time

Googoo lifts his left hind leg onto the brick stairs and tries to pull himself up to a container of water. His 46-kg body slips back each time. On the seventh attempt, he finally reaches it, panting slightly.

The mixed-breed dog has been at Jeevashram Foundation, an animal-care NGO in Delhi, for the last two weeks to lose weight. His meals are regulated: 250 grams of daliya for breakfast, three chappatis in milk for lunch and a few grams of chicken at 4 pm.

But outside the NGO, his size has landed him in a rather different contest. Googoo is one of eight dogs competing in an online election to find the “fattest dog of Delhi”.

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And he has a campaign to match: His supporters are making posters, creating social media pages and asking strangers to vote for him.

People across Delhi-NCR have picked their favourites and begun campaigning for them. Among those still in the running are Moti from Sarojini Nagar, Hero from Malviya Nagar, Rambabu from Green Park, Chewbacca Raza Singh from Delhi and Mahakutteshwar from Noida.

Rambabu, the participant for fat dog online contest in Delhi. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Rambabu, the participant for fat dog online contest in Delhi. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The results are due on September 29.

Started with an Instagram page

The election was started two weeks ago by a final-year Delhi University journalism student, who wants to remain anonymous until the results.

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“I did not realise that this would become so big,” she says. She now hopes to take the final round of polling offline.

The idea grew from an Instagram page she started after moving to Delhi from her hometown. She had begun noticing overweight dogs and posting their pictures. “My friends then started sharing, and people would DM the dog’s picture, their name and location,” she says.

The idea of an election came later, after she saw “oomf offs” on Twitter, where people would select 64 mutuals and ask others to vote for them.

When I had enough reach — she now has 85,000 followers — I thought about doing the same with dogs,” she says.

And so Googoo found himself on a ballot.

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Googoo’s campaign

On Sunday, Googoo is sprawled on the floor at Jeevashram, his silky brown fur broken by white patches near his head. He appears largely unbothered by the attention he is getting online.

He cannot fold his legs because of his weight, so he spreads all four out and rests his body, tongue lolling as he waits for treats.

He cannot fold his legs because of his weight, so he spreads all four out and rests his body, tongue lolling as he waits for treats.

“Poore din dete raho usko, khaate rahega ye (“Keep giving him food all day, he’ll keep eating),” says Jagat Singh (51) who looks after him, petting his head to make him sit straight.

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Googoo is sprawled on the floor at Jeevashram, his silky brown fur broken by white patches near his head. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Googoo is sprawled on the floor at Jeevashram, his silky brown fur broken by white patches near his head. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

After lunch, Singh rubs Googoo’s body, making it shake from side to side. “Arey khada toh ho le yaar (“Come on, at least stand up, buddy),” he says, lifting Googoo’s upper body to help him stand.

“We keep doing his medical check-ups,” Singh says.

Nineteen-year-old Kabir Wadhawaran, who entered Googoo in the competition, first saw him in a local park in 2021. “He was less than half this size. But seeing his size now he is a worthy competitor for the elections. 100% he’ll win,” he says.

Online, Googoo has built a sizeable following. Supporters call him the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), their favourite candidate, a champion and a king.

But 19 km away, another contender is attracting votes in his own way.

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Rambabu’s fan club

Rambabu, also known as Chonky, spends Sunday in Yusuf Sarai in South Delhi with his head on the floor and his face spread out like dough.

His day begins with a breakfast of biryani, fed by a local caregiver, says security guard Kamlesh, who has seen him for the last five years.

It takes Rambabu a few seconds to get his feet on the floor and a few more to walk. “Until the last two years he was not this heavy, after he was sterilised he started gaining weight and then people also loved to feed him,” says Kamlesh.

Rambabu’s pictures have spread across the internet — sometimes under a bank’s boards, sometimes with his whole body spread across the floor, face composed.

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Rambabu, the participant for fat dog online contest in Delhi. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Rambabu, the participant for fat dog online contest in Delhi. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Shatakshi Singh, 30, entered him in the election. She first met him in February last year, after moving to Delhi for work. “My workplace is right beside the plaza/complex. And since then, he’s been there every day chilling beside HDFC Bank, wagging his tail when I call his name,” she says.

“Many people get intimidated by his size but he is a gentle giant. We wanted to put him on the map of Delhi’s cutest adorable doggos.”

With 24 hours to go before the results, supporters are sharing posters and rallying votes for their favourites.

“Please vote for Rambabu, he wags till his when you call him,” says one voter online.

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For the two contenders, September 29 will be another day of sleeping, eating and being loved — whatever the election result.