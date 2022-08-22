scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Police say borders, national highways heavily congested as farmers come to Delhi for protest at Jantar Mantar

In New Delhi, the police released an advisory saying Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road and Pandit Pant Marg would be congested.

farmers protestsThe farmers are demanding a law guaranteeing MSP on their crops and the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as a Union minister. (Express photo by Abhinaya Harigovind)

As thousands of farmers from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions are coming to Delhi for the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar Monday, the police said many of the borders of the national capital, such as Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, are heavily congested and advised commuters to either go back or take alternative routes.

Police sources said that more than 5,000 farmers will come from Punjab, Haryana and other states to take part in the protest demanding minimum support price (MSP) among other things.

Farmers protest at Jantar Mantar |Follow live updates here

“The Karnal bypass, Narela border, Palam flyover and Aurbindo Marg are congested and the waiting time is up to an hour. Many vehicles are coming from the border. We have deployed extra force to keep a check and control the traffic,” said a police officer.

NH-24, Meerut Expressway, Eastern Periphery road, Munirka road, NH-44 and Ghaziabad-Wazirabad road, among other arterial roads, are also packed with vehicles, according to officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

An officer in the Outer district said: “We are trying to control the traffic with the help of local police staff. Diversions have been created at Karnal and NH-44 to help commuters.”

In New Delhi, the police released an advisory saying Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road and Pandit Pant Marg would be congested.

“More than 25 roads at present are congested. There is also heavy deployment of armed forces at Singhu, Tikri and other borders. This will go on till late afternoon,” said an officer.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait alleged that the Delhi Police arrested him while he was on his way to the national capital. Meanwhile, the police said that Tikait was detained and later released as per the security arrangements in New Delhi. He was asked to return and “escorted back”.

The farmers are demanding a law guaranteeing MSP on their crops and the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as a Union minister. Mishra’s son Ashish was arrested in a case where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year.

More from Delhi

The protesters are also demanding the release of a group of farmers who were arrested by the police last year in connection with farmers’ agitation.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:28:03 am
Next Story

BJP to chalk out strategy against NC-led all party meet over inclusion of non-locals in voter list

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

4

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

5

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again
FTX Crypto Cup

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement