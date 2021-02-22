Delhi: Farmers line up events till Feb 27 to continue protest

Farmers have lined up a series of events till February 27 to continue their protest against the farm laws. Announcing its plans, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Sunday said the events include honouring “Chacha” Ajit Singh and Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, Chandrasekhar Azad and the youth. It said plans for the third stage of the movement will be announced on February 28.

The SKM in a press note said February 23 will be observed as “Pagdi Sambhal Diwas”. Farmers will wear regional turbans in remembrance of peasants and nationalist leaders from the colonial era like ‘Chacha’ Ajit Singh and Swami Sahajanand Saraswati.

For February 24, ‘Daman Virodhi Diwas’ has been announced in which farmers and citizens will “protest overall suppression of the farmers’ movement”. On this day, a memorandum will be given to the President of India via tehsil and district headquarters, read the statement by the SKM.

On February 27 — Guru Ravidas Jayanti and martyrdom day of freedom fighter Chandrasekhar Azad — “Kisan Majdoor Ekta Diwas” will be celebrated by the union and farmers. “We appeal to all citizens to strengthen this movement by joining us at Delhi’s borders,” read the statement.