Delhi: Farmer who bought flight tickets for his workers during pandemic found dead at temple

A 55-year-old mushroom farmer, who bought flight tickets for his Bihar-based workers to send them home during the Covid-19 pandemic, allegedly died by suicide at a temple in Outer Delhi’s Tigipur Village.

The deceased, Pappan Singh Gahlot, was praised for helping his workers by booking their flight tickets during the pandemic and was even spoken about in a show by Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

“We received a call around 5 pm about the incident at a Shiv temple. We reached the spot and found Pappan’s body. His house is opposite the temple and he would visit there every day to offer prayers,” Brijendra Yadav, DCP (Outer North) said.

Police said the temple head priest found Gahlot’s body.

“There a suicide note found at the spot. Gahlot left a note saying he took the step because of his health. He mentioned a disease in his suicide note and added he had blood pressure and blood sugar problems,” said a senior police officer.

Initial probe reveals no foul play in the incident, police said, adding that the family was questioned but they did not suspect anyone’s involvement. Gahlot’s body has been shifted to BJRM Hospital for an autopsy. Further inquest proceedings will be done accordingly, the police said.