Delhi fared poorly on Covid deaths despite AAP claims on healthcare: Gupta

The BJP Tuesday said the number of Covid deaths per million population in Delhi was five times higher than the national figure, despite the Aam Aadmi Party government claiming to spend crores on the health sector.

“Delhi is on top of the list of states having maximum death rate in the category of population over 10 lakh,” said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

Citing a report from reference and statistics website Worldometer, Gupta said the number of deaths per 10 lakh population in the world was 455; in India it was 234; while in Delhi it was 1,207.

He added that the Covid fatality rate – the number of people who died out of those who tested positive – is 1.69 per cent in Delhi, while in Odisha it is 0.35 per cent, in Kerala it is 0.33 per cent, and in Bihar it is 0.13 per cent.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, meanwhile, demanded a judicial probe into deaths due to lack of oxygen in the capital’s hospitals. He also demanded that those who died due to lack of oxygen supply or failure of the government to supply adequate oxygen should get a compensation of Rs 10 lakh instead of Rs 5 lakh announced by the Delhi government.

Bidhuri said in a statement that responsibility for these deaths should be fixed, and demanded that a judicial probe be ordered to find out who was responsible.

He said a committee headed by a retired judge of the High Court should be appointed so that exemplary action is taken against those responsible. He also said the Delhi government should either pay hospital bills of all those who died in this manner or reimburse the amount due.

Two hospitals in Delhi – Jaipur Golden Hospital and Batra Hospital – reported 21 and 12 deaths respectively because of the lack of oxygen during the recent Covid surge.

“People had gone to the hospitals to get their dear ones treated and ensure that they return home healthy. They were made to suffer unprecedented trauma after many of their dear ones died due to lack of oxygen supply in the hospitals, which was the prime responsibility of the Delhi government,” he said.

“This is sheer negligence and should be dealt with severely. What is even more painful is that after the death of their dear ones, these families were being forced to shell out large amounts for treatment,” he said.