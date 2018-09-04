Delhi: Fan falls on candidate during DSSSB exam, complaint filed

A candidate appearing for a recruitment exam for the post of nursery teacher was injured on Sunday after a ceiling fan fell on her at the government school, where the test was taking place.

The incident took place at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Yamuna Vihar’s Block B, where the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) exam was held. Schools usually serve as the centres for this examination. The injured was identified as Bhawna, who has been working as a guest teacher in a Delhi government school for the past four years.

Alleging that no first aid was provided and she was instead made to keep sitting for the exam, she has now filed a complaint at Bhajanpura police station. “The incident took place at 10.15 am — 15 minutes before the exam was supposed to start. But still my sister was kept in the class. The DSSSB in-charge and the principal of the school were informed about the incident but no medical aid was provided. Instead, she was told that if she does not take the exam, her paper will be cancelled,” alleged Nitesh, Bhawna’s brother.

According to Nitesh, it was only after the exam was over that his sister called him and sought medical help. “That’s when I also informed police. I took her to the hospital; she has sustained injuries on her head and shoulder. When I asked the school why no medical aid was provided, the principal said he did not know about the incident,” claimed Nitesh.

A police complaint has been filed against the DSSSB and the school principal Suresh Kashyap, who refused to comment on the matter.

