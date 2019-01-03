Delhi: Family under scanner in girl’s death, say police

Three days after a 15-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit in west Delhi’s Khayala, police said they are probing her family members in connection with crime, adding that a series of contradictory statements made by the girl’s parents is the primary reason behind the suspicion.

The motive of the crime, however, has not been ascertained yet, police added. The family of the girl, on the other hand, has alleged that their daughter was killed in a robbery attempt, police said.

According to police, the girl’s family claimed that she had gone to a gurdwara with a friend on the day of the incident. On returning home, her elder sister asked her to lock the door before leaving.

“I have been telling police that my almirah was broken into… they noticed it just yesterday,” the girl’s father claimed. Police, however, said the parents of the girl made contradictory statements on the amount of money stolen.

The girl’s family also claimed that the police officers did not conduct a proper forensic examination of the site and took the body to the hospital. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Monika Bhardwaj, however, denied the claims.