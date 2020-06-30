Delhi: Family says man murdered over water in Ranhola

Jeetender died on Saturday night. Jeetender died on Saturday night.

A 33-year-old man was beaten to death, allegedly by his neighbours, after a fight over drinking water. Jeetender was rushed to a hospital, where he died, police said. The incident took place in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola Saturday night.

Jeetender’s family alleged a neighbour, Amit Rawat, and his associates killed him because “he was seen carrying a tub of water”.

DCP (Outer) A Koan said, “We received information about a quarrel at 9.30 pm. The victim was taken to Rathi hospital; he had multiple injuries. His brother gave a statement and an FIR was registered. After Jeetender’s death, murder charges were added and Rawat was arrested. We are looking into the family’s claims and investigation is pending.”

His brother Anil Singh claimed: “Neighbours stopped Jeetender and started hitting him with rods. My mother and I got to know he was being thrashed and was lying at a farm. When we got there, everyone had left. Jeetender was on the ground, with injuries on his face and chest, and told us Rawat and his associates attacked him.”

Many houses in the area don’t have regular supply of drinking water, and residents said arguments do break out, especially since the lockdown was implemented in March and shops that supplied water downed shutters.

Rajakumari (29), a construction labourer, said, “Most of us don’t have RO systems or clean tap water, so we depend on private companies that sell water. There were two shops that delivered water home. Post lockdown, one of them shut shop and went back to his hometown. The other shop is hardly open. Some of us walk miles to get drinking water.”

When contacted, a Delhi Jal Board spokesperson said, “We are looking into the matter. The information has been sent to the department concerned. We are awaiting a response.”

Jeetender’s cousin Hitender, who lives nearby, claimed, “We don’t get drinking water every day. He had gone to a house near the farm to get water. The owner allowed him, but Rawat and his men thought he was stealing.”

