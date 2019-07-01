Delhi family robbed at gunpoint outside their home, assailants flee after firing at police party

A family was robbed at gunpoint by three masked assailants in the Model Town area of New Delhi Sunday night. While the assailants did not harm any members of the family, they made away with Rs 19,000, a mobile phone and a gold bracelet. The bike-borne assailants were later intercepted but fled the scene after a brief shootout with the police.

Advertising

Officials said that efforts to apprehend the culprits are on.

#WATCH Delhi: Family robbed at gunpoint by three masked miscreants at the parking of their residence in Model Town area around 3 am today. pic.twitter.com/KLFWbkMVpZ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

CCTV footage released by the police showed one Varun Bahl entering the parking area of his residence along with his family at around 3:19 am. After parking the vehicle, three masked men walk past the open gate and threaten him at gunpoint. He was then forced to hand over his wallet containing Rs 19,000 and a gold chain. One of the men also took away the mobile phone of Varun’s wife, who was still sitting in the car along with her children, police said. However, police maintained the victims did not approach the police initially. A patrol party from Adarsh Nagar police station, which was nearby found the movement of the three men suspicious and chased them. The three men opened fire after the patrol team intercepted them, a police officer said.

“In retaliation, the police also fired back. The three, however, fled the spot. No injuries were reported,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), Vijayanta Arya was quoted as saying by PTI.

The victim filed a complaint with the police on Sunday afternoon, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused.