Delhi: Family in car, man robbed at gunpoint at parking inside Model Town home

A businessman and his wife were robbed by three armed men in North West Delhi’s Model Town early Sunday morning when they pulled their Mercedes into their home’s private parking. The accused, who followed the family into the parking area, also exchanged fire with police later in the day, but managed to escape.

Varun Bahl (35), his wife Nupur and their seven-year-old son and four-year-old daughter were returning from a relative’s home in Greater Kailash when the incident took place.

Footage from a CCTV camera at the house shows Bahl opening the gate, after which he parks his car. As he gets out to shut the gate, three men can be seen pushing him inside and threatening him with a pistol. Two of them had covered their faces with a handkerchief. Bahl’s wife can be seen sitting in the front seat with her daughter on her lap, while their son is sitting behind.

“They pushed me into a corner and held me at gunpoint when I went to lock the gate. I panicked and told them I will give them what they want, and that there were kids in the car. They did not say anything and started checking my wallet. They took money and a gold bracelet I was wearing. One of the accused approached my wife and checked her earrings. When she told them they were not real gold, they let her go and took her phone instead. Another man checked the glove box before leaving,” said Bahl, who lives in the Model Town home with his parents. He owns a garment shop in Chandni Chowk.

Police said the CCTV had been installed by the family.

“The incident took place around 3 am and the three bike-borne assailants pushed Bahl to enter the garage. At gunpoint, they stole Rs 19,000, mobile phones and a gold bracelet,” said Vijayanta Arya, DCP (Northwest).

According to police, later on Sunday, the patrolling team in Adarsh Nagar saw the three men acting “suspiciously” and chased them. “The men fired shots at police and our officers retaliated. The robbers then left their bikes and fled the spot,” said a senior officer.

An FIR about the robbery was registered Sunday afternoon. “We were very scared and my children were crying. We didn’t leave the house till Sunday afternoon,” Bahl said.

Bahl’s neighbour Seema Gupta, the municipal corporation councillor from Model Town, said instances of snatching and robbery are common in the area. “We have complained to police but satisfactory action has not been taken,” she said.