Delhi cops bust fake visa racket, passenger on his way to Poland among 3 held

The Delhi Police busted a fake visa racket and arrested three persons for allegedly cheating people in the name of sending them to European countries, the police said Wednesday. The police said the accused were forging Polish visas with the help of their associate based in Poland.

The gang primarily operated in Punjab and Haryana and was trying to “induce” people to spend a huge amount of money to get a residence visa.

The matter came to light on June 15 when a passenger named Sarbjit Singh was caught at Delhi’s IGI Airport. He was allegedly carrying a forged Polish residence visa and the airport officials caught him at the immigration checkpoint. He was arrested after questioning and a case of cheating was registered against him.

The police found that the passenger had met a man named Jasveer Singh who assured him a visa for Rs 12 lakh. Tanu Sharma, DCP (IGI), said, “We have been told that Jasveer is an assistant sub-inspector with the Punjab Police. He had given his associate’s contact to Sarbjit who then spoke to the accused and finalised the deal. Sarbjit had paid Rs 60,000 in advance to Jasveer.”

Accused Praveen (32) and his wife Priyanka (28), to whom Sarbjit had transferred the money, used to pose as agents and runs a travel company named Flying Star Overseas Pvt Ltd in Janakpuri in Delhi. The police said Jasveer had transferred the money to the couple who then got a Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC) issued from Mumbai. CDC is an essential part of the travel documents needed by a passenger issued by the country of origin.

Read also | CBI arrests Delhi brokerage firm owner in NSE manipulation case involving Chitra Ramkrishna

“Praveen approached Sarbjit and asked him to wait for a few days while the couple spoke to their associate Vishal, who lives in Poland. Sarbjit later spoke to Vishal on a WhatsApp call and received his visa online. Sarabjit was asked to pay the remaining amount to Vishal in Poland,” said the DCP.

After Sarbjit’s arrest, the police started looking for the others involved but all of them had fled. Several raids were conducted and devices of the accused were put on surveillance. A team of police arrested Praveen and Priyanka from Jaipur Monday.

“The couple was cheating people by providing forged visas. They had also induced Sarbjit’s relatives to pay them Rs 49,000 to send their son to Poland. The accused have been cheating gullible people with the help of Jasveer,” the police added. Raids are being conducted to trace the other accused. The visas were being made in India and Vishal was helping with the visa stickers and other things to create a duplicate of the original documents.