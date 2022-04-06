Delhi: Fake mails to government’s printing and minting company staffers, case registered

The Delhi Police’s cyber cell has registered a case against unknown people for allegedly sending fraudulent emails using Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) employees’ names, said officials Wednesday.

The SPMCIL comes under the Union finance ministry and is responsible for printing currency, passport, security certificates and so on.

A senior officer from the SPMCIL alleged that the staffers at the organisation had received multiple fraudulent emails wherein the accused posed as the chairman and managing director or other senior officials and asked for personal details. One such email was sent to the complainant where the accused asked him to “drop” his WhatsApp number for an “urgent matter”. Since the mail looked suspicious, the complaint did not reply, as per the complaint.

The complainant said in the FIR, “…this is a very serious matter as some mischievous elements are trying to malign the image of chairman and managing Director, SPMCI by dropping this kind of email to me as well as other officers…by mentioning CMD’s name in the fake email id. The person is trying to make SPMCIL official soft target with an intention to dupe them”.

The officer also alleged that a fraudster had already siphoned off Rs 50,000 from one of the employees of the organisation. The money was taken in the form of an Amazon voucher, the officer alleged.

The Delhi Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under sections of cheating and cheating by impersonation.