Over 300 cheated in Delhi with fake job offers at Prasar Bharti and Akashvani

At least 300 people from Delhi have been allegedly cheated of thousands of rupees by a man who promised them jobs in the public service companies Prasar Bharti and Akashvani, said officials Monday.

The victims, mostly students in their early 20s, were approached by the accused, Pankaj Gupta, who posed as a government officer and offered jobs to over 800 persons, said the police.

Initially, he took a registration fee of Rs 3,000 from each candidate and later demanded Rs 10,000- Rs 20,000 from the victims as part of the selection and joining process. The victims were called outside the Prasar Bharti office in Mandi House but later found that they had been duped. The accused fled from his house after the students started calling him about the job scam.

The matter came to light when four of the candidates approached the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing on January 11.

As per their complaint, the students said they came in contact with Gupta last year and he promised jobs to more than 800 candidates in the area.

“Gupta filled out the registration form in Prasar Bharti. He charged approx (Rs 3,000) for a candidate. We got a notification that Gupta filled a total of 800 candidate’s registration forms … After a few days, he told us that (we can join) without an interview in Prasar Bharti… 308 candidates. He charged different amounts (20k, 15k, 10k etc) to the 308 candidates. He told all (308) candidates, to come to the Prasar Bharti office Mandi House and…Akashwani Office for document verification on 16th of May 2022. But when candidates reached the destination… all Prasar Bharti and Akashvani offices were closed and the guard said them we have no information about it,” reads the FIR.

The victims tried going to Gupta’s house in Kamla Nagar but he had escaped and his phones were switched off. They alleged the accused had forged signatures and seals using stamps. “He has many types of stamps of different government offices…” said the complainant.

The police said the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and cheating by personation.