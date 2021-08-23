Delhi: Fake currency gang operating from Dubai busted, 2 held

August 23, 2021 1:50:48 am
The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted a Dubai-based international syndicate supplying fake currency notes and recovered notes with face value of around Rs 4 lakh from two accused, Mohammed Zakir and Kamre Alam. While Zakir is from Northeast Delhi, Alam is from UP’s Sambhal.
DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said, “During probe, we found that this syndicate is being run by one Sariq, who is based in Dubai and has links with Pakistan. His gang is involved in more than 50 cases of auto theft, robbery, dacoity. On the direction of Sariq, fake notes were circulated in Delhi and NCR and other states by the accused persons.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-