Delhi: Fake call centre cheating US citizens busted, 25 apprehended

The Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a fake call centre in Outer Delhi’s Mundka area and caught at least 25 people, said officials Thursday. The police said the accused posed as officials from the United States higher education grants department and cheated US citizens on the pretext of offering them different schemes.

The police said a few of the victims were duped of USD 200 (Rs 15,960) each. A case under sections of cheating, impersonation and criminal conspiracy was registered against the call centre owner, Nitin Singh, a resident of Dwarka. Singh rented a house in Mundka and hired callers to join the gang, said the police.

A Crime Branch team on Tuesday received secret information about an illegally-run call centre in Mundka village. The police went to the spot and found two men coming out of a house.

“After seeing the police party in (a) government vehicle…they turned back and rushed to the house. They were chased and caught hold outside [sic] a hall…They revealed their name as Jason s/o Lungsabo (26) and Harry s/o Phning (22). During the enquiry, they told us that they are running a fake call centre and their associates are inside the hall…When the police team entered the hall, all the staff present in the room got shocked and some of them tried to disrupt the power, internet supply and some tried to delete computer files but…they were immediately stopped from doing any such thing. Those persons/operators were engaged in communicating with the US resident victims. Impersonating call operators were continuously monitored & guided by their owner (Singh) present on the spot” reads the FIR in the case.

The team found that the accused would call US citizens and offer them education schemes by saying their son/daughter has been selected for higher education grants and the registration fee was only 200 dollars. The police said the accused would take the money in (the) form of a gift card or on Google Pay, eBay etc.

“It also came to notice that fraudsters are procuring US resident victims’ details illegally and are also engaged in using illegal techniques, VOIP (voice over IP) calling, caller ID spoofing, bypassing the legal international long distance (ILD) gateways and thus causing wrongful loss to government exchequer…” reads the FIR.

The police said all callers, managers and the owner were apprehended. Crime Branch officials said they seized all the devices and found incriminating evidence showing data of US citizens, documents related to cheating and gift cards received online.

An officer said: “Singh was in contact with a man named Daya who would encash the gift cards or online wallet money for the gang. Another associate, Kamal, would provide data on US citizens to the gang.”