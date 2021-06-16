Delhi: Fake call centre busted in Rohini, five arrested

Tayal said on June 15, they received information about a fake call centre being run in a residential area.

The Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre in Rohini and arrested five persons, including four women for allegedly duping hundreds of people after impersonating as a credit card service provider and offering them attractive schemes.

DCP (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal said, “The arrested persons have been identified as Rahul Rathore (30), Muskan (21), Sonam (26), Babita (22), Kajal (22). Rathore was earlier working in a similar call centre and he decided to open his own call centre. They have bought data of their customers from two men and now we are conducting raids to nab them.”

Tayal said on June 15, they received information about a fake call centre being run in a residential area. “After verifying all the facts, a raid was conducted where they found all the arrested persons. When Rathore was asked for the valid permission/authorized certificate to run the call centre, he could not produce any valid document,” he added.

During questioning, Rathore disclosed that he procured the contact and credit card details from his two accomplices. “His employees were making calls after impersonating as credit card service providers and started reading their written transcription to dupe the innocent customers. They were offering them false assurances of providing attractive offers, gift cards, VIP money saving cards, healthcare schemes. After luring their customers, they asked them to send money in their bank accounts before getting the credit card facilities, which they were not providing after receiving the amount. An FIR has been registered at K N Katju police station,” he said.