Delhi: Fake call centre busted, 34 held for duping foreign nationals of Rs 10 cr

The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit has arrested 34 people for allegedly duping foreign nationals in the name of Apple and McAfee technical support. Police said the accused own two call centres in Uttam Nagar.

Police said the accused cheated more than 7,000-8,000 US and Canadians nationals of Rs 10 crore in the last three years.

DCP (Cyber Crime Unit) Anyesh Roy said the accused posed as officials from law enforcement agencies and other government agencies. “They would call foreign nationals and tell them their bank accounts were used in illegal transactions made to drug cartels in Mexico and they would be arrested. Fearing arrest, the victims would put their money into Bitcoin or Google gift cards. This was done on instructions of the accused. The money was then transferred to other accounts,” said DCP Roy.

The accused also sent ad pop-ups to people and told them their devices were hacked, and they would pose as officials from McAfee or Apple technical support. “They would talk to the victims and convince them that their devices are hacked or their data has been compromised. The victims were then induced to pay to clean their device or for tech support,” said DCP Roy.

The Special Cell had received information about two illegal call centres in Dwarka and conducted raids. Police have arrested 34 persons — 18 from one centre and 16 from the other. Kshitiz Bali (32) was running one centre on the third floor, and his associate Dhananjay Negi (28) was running another centre on the fourth floor of the same building.