Delhi: Fake arms licence racket busted, four held

The Delhi Police’s inter-state crime branch has arrested four men, including a gun house owner, for allegedly operating a fake arms licence racket. The arrested men allegedly obtained 15 fake arms licences issued from Jammu and Kashmir and procured ordinance arms, said the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Deepak Yadav said that the arrested men have been identified as Abhimanyu Rai (30), Sakesh Kumar (50), Rameshwar Datt (50) and the gun house owner Ashok Aggarwal (64). “One of the accused, Datt, is posted as a junior assistant in the revenue department in DM’s office at Kathua (in Jammu and Kashmir) on a contract basis. He prepared the forged arms licence and provided the same to Sakesh Kumar. He earlier worked on a contract basis in the licensing authority of Kathua from where he was terminated as he misused his position. After termination, he started making forged licences as he was familiar with the process and licence details so the fake one can look like the original one,” Yadav said.

Yadav said a team led by assistant commissioner of police Umesh Barthwal and inspector Satendra Mohan received information that Abhimanyu was carrying illegal arms on fake licence and purchasing stolen cars in Delhi-NCR. “Our team also came to know that he would come from Noida and we laid a trap. We apprehended him and recovered a pistol from his possession. We found some suspicious after scanning his arms licence as his licence was issued from Jammu & Kashmir, but his address is from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. We later came to know that it was a fake arms licence,” he said.

On his instance, Yadav said, other accused were arrested and during questioning, another accused, Sakesh confessed that he had prepared more than 50 arms licences from Kathua district from Rameshwar. “Ashok Aggarwal disclosed that he used to provide arms on fake licences provided by Sakesh to get more profit,” he added.