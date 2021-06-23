Delhi factory fire: Samples sent for DNA testing

Charred remains have been found at a shoe factory and godown in Udyog Nagar where a fire broke out on Monday morning. (Representational Image)

Charred remains have been found at a shoe factory and godown in Udyog Nagar where a fire broke out on Monday morning. Police said the remains will be sent for DNA testing to ascertain identities.

Six workers at the factory were reported missing by family members on Monday. The families continued to wait outside the factory, and many have not gone home since Monday morning.

The missing persons have been identified as Abhishek, Neeraj, Shamshad, Vikram, Raju and Ajay, said police. Mukesh, Neeraj’s younger brother, said,

DCP (Outer district) Parvinder Singh said the extreme heat has been a hindrance and the cooling process is still going on. The building has been declared dangerous, and officers are going in in very small numbers, he said.

Rajesh Shukla, ADO, Delhi Fire Services, reportedly slipped and fell inside the building. Officials said he fractured his ribs and has been admitted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar.

DFS chief Atul Garg said the search operations are still ongoing but with abundant caution.