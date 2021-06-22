Delhi factory fire: For families of those missing, an anxious wait

Outside the factory in Outer Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Monday, where a massive fire broke out, CATS ambulances were stationed since morning while shoe boxes with stickers lay strewn on the road. (Representational Image)

Outside the factory in Outer Delhi’s Udyog Nagar on Monday, where a massive fire broke out, CATS ambulances were stationed since morning while shoe boxes with stickers lay strewn on the road.

Across the building was a semi-burnt scooty that belonged to Neeraj (48), one of the six missing workers. The others missing have been identified as Abhishek, Shamshad, Vikram, Raju and Ajay, said police.

“As the owner could not be traced, the information about the six people are as per the families waiting outside,” said DCP (Outer district) Parvinder Singh.

Neeraj’s younger brother Mukesh said: “I also work nearby but we come and go at different times.”

After hearing about the fire, he called his eldest brother. The two stood for hours as fire-fighting operations continued, and said they have not yet informed Neeraj’s wife and children. The brothers said their father is a heart patient and they did not want to tell them until anything had been confirmed.

Families, meanwhile, got into arguments with officers when told to stay away from the building.

Also at the spot was Akhil, hoping to hear that his brothers are still alive. He said his brothers, Vikram (21) and Sonu (22), were among those stuck inside: “I work in the area too but I start at 9 am. They left for work at around 7 am today.”

Twenty-one-year-old Abhishek’s father and uncle waited outside as well, hoping to get some news from officials. Ajay’s friend Sultan Siddiqui, who works nearby, also waited there. He said Ajay is in his early 20s and is a resident of Prem Nagar.

The families said the workers packed shoes, which would be sold on online portals. They were paid around Rs 7,500 per month and had worked during the lockdown as well. The families alleged there had been small fires inside previously too but nobody was hurt, and that the men couldn’t escape as the building had poor ventilation and only one staircase.