Delhi: Factory collapse in Khyala kills 4 workers

The street where the factory is located sealed by police.

Around 10 am, the roof of a factory in Vishnu Garden’s Khyala collapsed, trapping six labourers who were working inside. Four of them were dead by the time they were taken to the hospital. The factory owner, Mahendra Pal, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has been arrested, confirmed police.

A PCR call was received around 10 am regarding the falling of lanter and labourers being trapped. “Police reached the spot and found it to be an old factory of motor stamping work. The roof made for covering the area between the ground and first floors of the factory had collapsed. The injured were rushed to GGS and DDU Hospitals,” DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said.

Atul Garg, the Delhi Fire Service chief, said the building was made of pieces of metal and other raw material, and was overloaded with material, because of which it caved in.

Guddi Begum (45), one of the victims, had left for work 10 minutes early that day, while her son Rizwan reached around half an hour after her. Her husband Mumtaz Shah (50) said, “By the time Rizwan reached the factory, a floor had collapsed. Neighbours told me about the incident and I rushed to see what had happened. My wife had been crushed by a false ceiling that had collapsed… I recognised her from her saree. I had to pull her out myself.”

He added that the heavy materials were stored on the false ceiling. Guddi is survived by two sons and a daughter.

She hailed from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and had been working for eight years at the factory, where parts of a fan were manufactured. The family said they couldn’t reach factory owner Mahendra Pal after the incident.

At 9 am, Chaina Devi (35) drank tea and left for work, her husband Nand Ram (38) said. “Our rented room is a few steps away from the factory. Around 9.30 am, I heard a loud noise. People were rushing to the spot. I left everything and ran… I realised she was no more.”

Chaina had been working at the factory for around 2 years. She had gone home to her village in Saharanpur in UP during the lockdown and returned to work three months earlier. With three children, aged 11, 8 and 6, Nand Ram worried how he would manage the household with a salary of Rs 7,000 a month. Chaina would earn Rs 6,500 per month, he said.

Both men said they would take the bodies to Uttar Pradesh for the last rites.

Two other victims were identified as Ramesh (35), who hailed from Bihar, and Twinkle (25). The two injured have been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and Guru Gobind Singh government hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.