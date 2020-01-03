Delhi factory blaze kills fireman; explosion triggered collapse

The fire broke out at a four-storey building in Mundka, owned by inverter battery manufacturer Okaya, Thursday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal) The fire broke out at a four-storey building in Mundka, owned by inverter battery manufacturer Okaya, Thursday. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Around 4 am Thursday, a call about a fire was received at a four-storey building in Outer Delhi’s Mundka. Seven fire tenders were initially pressed into service to douse the blaze and pull out two caretakers trapped inside. However, chaos broke out after a sudden explosion caused portions of the building to collapse and trapped 19 people — including a civilian and 18 firemen — under the debris. One of them, fire operator Amit Balyan (28), later died of injuries.

SS Tuli, deputy fire chief, said, “The fire could have been easily controlled had there been no explosion. The first time a portion exploded, around two-three men were trapped. When the firemen tried to access the building from the back end, another potion crumbed and a few firemen were injured. The building was shaking and another portion of a side wall collapsed. We had to manually remove the debris and pull out those trapped inside. We couldn’t use a machine or crane because the building became unstable.”

Condoling the fireman’s death, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Amit Balyan laid down his life while serving the people of Delhi. Nothing can bring back a loved one lost, but Delhi government will provide his family with Rs 1 crore as financial assistance. It’s the least we can do as a society.”

Police said the fire started in the basement and then spread to the upper floors. A compressor or an inverter allegedly exploded due to the fire and caused the collapse, added police.

According to Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg, they received a call at 4.23 am about a fire at a four-storey building owned by inverter battery manufacturer Okaya. The structure houses a godown, a factory and the company office.

Around 8 am, as firefighters were dousing the blaze in the basement, there was an explosion and a part of the building caved in. This led to a cascading effect, where other portions too came crumbling down.

Twenty-eight more fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Around 100 firemen started looking for their colleagues under the rubble in an operation that lasted over five hours.

Garg said the firefighters who were rescuing others were also at risk as the structure could have collapsed any time. Smoke billowed out of the building and firemen broke glass windows to douse the flames. Police and NDRF teams too were called in to help.

As the men were pulled out one by one, they were rushed to hospitals nearby. Ved Pal Chhikara, assistant divisional officer, DFS, said, “The civilian (security guard) was the first who was taken out, followed by two firemen — Manjeet and Mahavir. The three were rushed to nearby hospitals. Fireman Manjeet was admitted to the ICU due to severe injuries to his legs. The others were discharged.”

Balyan was the last person to be pulled out around 3 pm. He was taken to Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Kaushal Jha, a security guard at the next building, said, “As firemen were pulling out the injured, there was an explosion. We could hear people screaming for help. There was smoke everywhere. Even we couldn’t stand next to the building for long.”

A senior DFS official said the company runs a licensed set-up but lacks a fire no-objection certificate.

Police said a case has been registered against the building owner under IPC Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and has been transferred to the Crime Branch. No arrest has been made yet.

