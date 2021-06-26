Delhi faced severe oxygen shortage during second wave of Covid: Arvind Kejriwal

On Friday, the CM had hit out at the BJP, which latched on to certain adverse observations made in the report, saying that he fought so that “two crore people of Delhi could breathe”. (File photo/AP)

The people of Delhi faced a “severe shortage of medical oxygen” during the second wave of Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter on Saturday, issuing an appeal to “get to work” to tackle another round of possible surge in infections.

Kejriwal’s tweet came amid a war of words between the AAP and BJP on the usage of medical oxygen during the second wave in Delhi as laid out in an interim report of a sub-group of the Supreme Court set up in May to carry out an audit of supply, distribution and supply of oxygen in Delhi.

“If your fight over oxygen is over, then can we get to work? Let’s make such a system together that no one suffers due to lack of oxygen in the third wave. In the second wave, people faced a severe shortage of medical oxygen. Now this should not happen in the third wave. If we fight amongst ourselves, then Corona will win. If we fight together, the country will win,” Kejriwal tweeted.

ऑक्सिजन पर आपका झगड़ा खतम हो गया हो तो थोड़ा काम कर लें? आइए मिलकर ऐसी व्यवस्था बनाते हैं कि तीसरी वेव में किसी को ऑक्सिजन की कमी ना हो। दूसरी लहर में लोगों को ऑक्सिजन की भीषण कमी हुई।अब तीसरी लहर में ऐसा ना हो। आपस में लड़ेंगे तो करोना जीत जाएगा। मिलकर लड़ेंगे तो देश जीतेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2021

On Friday, the CM had hit out at the BJP, which latched on to certain adverse observations made in the report, saying that he fought so that “two crore people of Delhi could breathe” when “you were conducting election rallies”.

The Delhi government rejected the report, saying it was “not signed or approved” by two members of the five-member sub-group.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the report “being shared by the BJP was drafted at its party headquarters”.

As reported by The Indian Express on Saturday, the sub-group saw a division with two of its members, Delhi Principal Secretary (Home) BS Bhalla and Max Healthcare Clinical Director (Internal Medicine) Sandeep Budhiraja, lodging strong dissent, and even skipping one of its sittings. They had flagged their objections in two separate notes.

The other three members of the sub-group are AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Jal Shakti Ministry Joint Secretary Subodh Yadavand and Controller of Explosives, PESO Dr Sanjay Kumar Singh.