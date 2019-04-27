Delhi: Facebook romance led to marriage, and then crime; couple arrested for robbery

They met on a social media website and fell in love. While the 21-year-old woman, Huda, was a student of Aligarh Muslim University, Jubair (23) was wanted for murder and a string of armed robberies.

Police now claim the husband-wife duo is wanted for robbing a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint in front of her children in New Friends Colony.

The couple was arrested from South East Delhi Thursday last week, along with an accomplice, a minor boy. A fourth accused, who allegedly opened fire at police, was arrested from Aligarh Wednesday.

DCP Chinmoy Biswal (South East) said, “Huda studied at AMU and met Jubair through Facebook. In 2015, they got married against the wishes of their families. We are trying to find how she got drawn into crime.”

Police tracked Jubair to a house in Jamia Nagar, while Huda was arrested from Chattarpur after his questioning, said police. Police have connected him to 24 cases in Aligarh and Delhi.

According to police, Jubair is the leader of the Munir gang that allegedly killed NIA DSP Tanzeel Ahmed. He is also named as a prime accused in two murders — that of a rival, Waseem, who was gunned down outside Al Bake restaurant in Shaheen Bagh, and that of one Sabez in Aligarh.

According to police, Jubair allegedly roped in his wife in armed robberies to fund his gang.

While the wife allegedly zeroed in on targets, Jubair and his gang carried out the robberies. On March 5, they robbed the woman of over Rs 1 lakh she had withdrawn from a bank. Police, after analysing the CCTV footage, found the couple loitering around the bank, following which locals were questioned.

Police said Jubair has evaded arrest twice in the past one year. On January 6, 2018 his associate was arrested, but Jubair managed to flee from a police party in Kalkaji area. On December 18, the accused saw a police party and fled, while another of his associates was arrested with a stolen motor cycle.