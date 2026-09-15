Delhi woman gets ‘extortion call’; caller identifies himself as Goldy Brar, demands Rs 200 crore

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A 50-year-old woman from North Delhi allegedly received two extortion calls from a foreign number during which the caller, who identified himself as Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, demanded Rs 200 crore from her, police said on Tuesday.
Police said an FIR has been registered in the matter. They said that they are still verifying information provided by the complainant, including the amount allegedly demanded by the caller. According to police, if confirmed, this would be the highest amount demanded in any extortion case reported in Delhi so far.
The FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station on September 10. The Special Cell is probing the matter.
According to a police source, the complainant, a resident of Civil Lines, received the first call on September 7 around 10.44 pm. The caller allegedly told her that he had certain “information” about her, before demanding Rs 200 crore and also threatening her with “dire consequences”.
She allegedly got another call during which the caller made a similar demand and issued a similar threat. It was after the second call that she approached the police, a source said.
Police, meanwhile, also said that during the course of the inquiry, the complainant allegedly mentioned different amounts while speaking about the money demanded by the caller.
Niharika Bhatt, DCP (North), said, “An FIR has been registered at Civil Lines police station on receiving a complaint regarding an extortion call from a foreign number.”
She also said that the complainant is allegedly involved in some family dispute following the death of her father-in-law and that the circumstances surrounding the alleged extortion call are being examined.
“The amount demanded during the extortion call is also being enquired into, with different amounts being mentioned by the complainant. Facts of the case are under verification and further investigation is being done,” Bhatt said.
Investigators are trying to establish the identity of the caller, the motive behind the call and if the person has any link with gangster Brar. Police are yet to ascertain if the alleged extortion call can be linked to the family dispute.
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