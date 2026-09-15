Delhi woman gets ‘extortion call’; caller identifies himself as Goldy Brar, demands Rs 200 crore

Investigators are trying to establish the identity of the caller, the motive behind the call and if the person has any link with gangster Goldy Brar. (file photo)

A 50-year-old woman from North Delhi allegedly received two extortion calls from a foreign number during which the caller, who identified himself as Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, demanded Rs 200 crore from her, police said on Tuesday.

Police said an FIR has been registered in the matter. They said that they are still verifying information provided by the complainant, including the amount allegedly demanded by the caller. According to police, if confirmed, this would be the highest amount demanded in any extortion case reported in Delhi so far.

The FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station on September 10. The Special Cell is probing the matter.