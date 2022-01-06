Delhi extends deadline for nursery admissions in private schools

With a surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the last date for applying for admissions at entry level classes in the city’s private schools has been extended by two weeks, announced Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Applications for admissions to entry level classes— nursery, KG or class I as the case may be for different schools—had begun on December 15 and the last date for the same was decided as Friday, January 7.

“Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery/ entry level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks,” Sisodia announced on Twitter.

A formal order to this effect has not yet been issued by the education department.

According to the existing schedule, the first list of selected candidates and the waiting list will be issued by schools on February 4. Following this, the second list, if any, will be issued on February 21, and subsequent list on March 15. The admission process is to close on March 31.