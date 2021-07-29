scorecardresearch
Delhi extends cashless surgery scheme for patients suffering from black fungus

The Delhi government had declared mucormycosis an epidemic in May.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 29, 2021 11:51:35 am
black fungusA suspected Mucormycosis patient is being checked for signs of the rare fungal disease. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Delhi government has extended its cashless surgery scheme of Arogya Kosh to patients requiring surgery for mucormycosis, enabling eligible patients to be referred to empanelled private hospitals.

“In view of the limited capacity for performing surgeries pertaining to Mucormycosis in Delhi Government Hospitals. Hon’ble Minister of Health-cum-Chairman, Delhi Arogya Kosh has approved that eligible patients (resident of Delhi identified on basis of Voter ID of Delhi) undergoing treatment for Mucormycosis in Delhi Government Hospitals may be referred to empanelled private hospitals under cashless surgery scheme of Delhi Arogya Kosh if the allotted date of surgery in the concerned Delhi Government Hospital is beyond seven days,” stated a memorandum from the Directorate General of Health Services.

Under Arogya Kosh, the Delhi government provides financial assistance to the extent of Rs 5 lakh to eligible patients for treatment of any illness in government hospitals.

