Delhi expected to see light rain starting Sunday: IMD

Delhi is expected to see light rain starting Sunday, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city is expected to see a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 36 degrees Celsius.

By next week, the temperature is expected to drop to 34 degrees Celsius as rain and thundershowers will continue till Tuesday.

On Thursday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. The maximum is expected to be 36 degrees Celsius.